NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

Mgbemena stated that the director general gave the directive in a nationwide virtual address to the 2022 Batch “A” Stream Two Prospective Corps Members (PCMs).

He also stated that the information was already contained in their call-up letters.

He added that they must, however, report to camp with their marriage certificates, evidence of change of name in a national newspaper and other valid marriage documents that were uploaded online during registration for service.

The NYSC boss said that the policy was initiated to enable them to have seamless service year.

Ibrahim, however, warned that anyone caught with fake documents either on marital or health grounds in camp would be handed over to law enforcement agents for prosecution.

He advised the prospective youth corps members to adhere strictly to the Oath of Allegiance that would be administered to them, adding that it would be binding on them during and after the service year.

He warned them to obey all camp rules, stating that anyone engaged in any act of indiscipline or criminality would be decamped.

He also advised the PCMs to take cognisance of all the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 safety protocols in camp.

He urged them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 up to booster stage to protect themselves and others from infection.

Ibrahim also counselled the PCMs to embrace Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme which offers vocational training, comprising in-camp and post-camp training which he said was a gateway to self-reliance.

He added that efforts were in top gear toward having the NYSC Trust Fund.

He said that “once it comes through, youth corps members would be given start-up capital to establish businesses, in line with skills learnt during the service year.

“Let nobody discourage you from acquiring skills because white collar jobs are not readily available.

“Ideas and skills are what matter now because many of your predecessors that were serious with the SAED training are now self-reliant and wealth creators, employing other Nigerians.”

The director-general counselled the PCMs to use the service year to preach against religious intolerance, ethnic jingoism, hatred and other divisive attitude, adding that NYSC was established to promote national unity and integration, and would continue to do so.

“Use the social media wisely to promote national unity and integration”, he added.

Ibrahim reiterated that all services in NYSC were free and urged the PCMs not to fall prey to the antics of fraudsters.

He counselled against bribery, either for posting or relocation as anyone caught offering bribe would be sanctioned accordingly.

“I want to urge you to take the orientation course seriously because it is a gamut of activities that have been designed for the benefit of youth corps members and promotion of national unity, cohesion and understanding among yourselves which you are expected to promote in your host communities.

“Open your minds to the trainings that will take place in camp on leadership, skills, Man ‘O’ War activities, military drills, among others.

“Let the spirit of the NYSC live in you forever, be good ambassadors of yourselves, institutions, families and NYSC and also ensure that you do not do anything that would tarnish the image of NYSC.

“Say no to drugs, cybercrimes and other social vices”, the Director-General warned.

He urged them to be security conscious, avoid acts that could endanger their lives and use NYSC as platform to render selfless services to the development of Nigeria.

Ibrahim announced that the NYSC Internet Protocol Television on TSTV Channel 365 had commenced test transmission, and that the scheme also got approval for the NYSC FM Radio which would soon commence transmission.