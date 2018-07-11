Pulse.ng logo
Kazaure,  ‎who was represented by the corps’ Director of Planning, Research and Statistics,  Mrs Victoria Okakwu,  gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti.

NYSC, Suleiman Kazaure, warns corps members against electoral malpractice

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. General Suleiman Kazaure, on Wednesday warned corps members participating in Saturday’s  gubernatorial election in Ekiti  not to indulge in  electoral malpractice.

Kazaure,  ‎who was represented by the corps’ Director of  Planning, Research and Statistics,  Mrs Victoria Okakwu,  gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti while addressing the 4,967 corps members who would participate in Saturday’s  election.

She told the corps members to discharge their duties effectively  and efficiently as well as  in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

Kazaure urged  them to ensure that they identify some of the problems facing them and report immediately to  INEC officials to avoid hitches  at the polling  centres.

The NYSC boss also advised the corps members not to be deceived by monetary inducement  offered by politicians who might want to rig the election.

” I wish to state clearly that on no account should any corps member  participating in the July 14  governorship election indulge in electoral malpractice.

” Every corps member  should not tolerate rigging or any form  of campaign at the polling units and whenever you have such  incident, quickly report to the security officers around you.

“Also, in a situation whereby there is crisis, fighting and commotion in your polling unit, please secure your life first because we do not want to record death of corps members in the forthcoming election.

” I want to assure all of you that all your allowances  will be paid in due time;  so I want all corps members to be rest assured that you will be properly taken care of.

” But my advice for all you is to be law abiding, uphold your integrity and be neutral before and during the election on Saturday,” she said.

Similarly, the Ekiti State Coordinator of the N‎YSC, Mrs Elizabeth Okpongete, appealed to all corps members to abide strictly with all the instructions that they had  learnt during their training for the poll.

Okpongete, however,  warned that ‎any corps member  caught indulging in electoral malpractice  would face the wrath of the law.

