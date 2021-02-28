The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has told corps members to disregard reports that their February salaries won't be paid until the end of March.

In a statement released on Sunday, February 28, 2021, the agency said the claim going round that the fund had been used to settle bandits is false.

NYSC said the claim was the work of mischief makers that shouldn't be paid any attention by the general public.

"Management admonishes the originators of this falsehood to refrain from such criminal action," the agency said.

The NYSC said the welfare of corps members will continue to be accorded top priority.