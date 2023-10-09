ADVERTISEMENT
NYSC decries rejection of corps members by employers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NYSC says the trend was discouraging to the corps members and the scheme.

Graduates that participate in the NYSC scheme are called corps members. [Guardian]
Graduates that participate in the NYSC scheme are called corps members. [Guardian]

The NYSC Director in charge of the zone, Garinvwa Ishaya, stated this at a one-day Corps Employers’ Forum, on Monday in Yola.

The theme of the workshop is: “Deepening Corps Employers Participation towards Improved Welfare And Security of Corps Members.”

He said the trend was discouraging to the corps members and the scheme, adding that they should be accorded enabling environments in their places of primary assignment to contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

“The scheme was established to add value to our socio-economic development as a nation and it has made tremendous impact in further uniting the country.

“We passionately appeal to the employers to always accept corps members deployed to their organisations for prosperity of the scheme and the nation at large.

“Employers are expected to make statutory welfare provision for corps members to cover their transportation and accommodation,” he said.

He, therefore, urged state governments to provide decent accommodation for the corps members and sought the support of local council chairmen towards promoting the objectives of the scheme.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator in Adamawa, Jingis Denis, said the forum would enable the participants to brainstorm and exchange ideas on implementing its mandate as well as get feedback on the scheme,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYSC NYSC North-East zonal office is supervising Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe and Borno.

News Agency Of Nigeria

