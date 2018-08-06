Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NYSC declares 3 day mourning for drowned corps members

Taraba Tragedy NYSC declares 3 day mourning for drowned corps members

Adeyemi Adenike, the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

  • Published:
NYSC declares 3 day mourning for corps members who drowned in Taraba play

NYSC corps members on parade ground

(NAN)

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has declared three days of mourning for the corps members who drowned at the Mayo-Selbe river near the Gashaka falls in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba.

Mrs Adeyemi Adenike, the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adenike said that the nine corps members on Saturday Aug. 4, 2018, were involved in the accident left their places of primary assignment on a picnic at the site, adding that they got due to the sudden increase in water volume and surge.

Adenike said that seven bodies had so far been recovered from the river by local divers and security agents while the search for the remaining missing two corps members was ongoing.

“The entire NYSC family is shocked and saddened by the cruel twist of fate that befell our corps members.

“The corps members drowned as a result of the sudden increase in water volume and surge of river Mayo-Selbe near the Gashaka falls in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba.

“Seven bodies have so far been recovered from the river by local divers and security agents while the search for the remaining two missing corps members is ongoing.

ALSO READ: 5 important documents corps members MUST take to NYSC camp

“Management has, therefore, declared three-day mourning for the souls of our departed heroes; beginning from Monday Aug, 6.

“Our condolences are with the families at this moment,“ she said.

Adenike said that during the mourning, NYSC flags would fly half-mast nationwide.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politicallybullet
3 Godswill Akpabio Senator meets Buhari in London ahead of APC receptionbullet

Related Articles

Suleiman Kazaure NYSC D-G commends Niger Govt. over renovation of orientation camp
Vamoose Corps members ejected from Kebbi camp for smoking weed
Certificate Scandal SERAP gives NYSC 7 days to provide Adeosun's documents
NYSC Corps members advised to drop negative impression about Zamfara
Copers Allawee NYSC says Federal Government is ready to increase corps members' allowance
Tony Zitta 'Police stole from accident victim and left him to die', eyewitnesses say
In Taraba 9 corps members drown in river while swimming

Local

Lassa Fever: Enugu confirms one death
Lassa Fever Enugu confirms one death
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that President Buhari’s government is offering Senators $1m (about N370m) each to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.
Saraki, Ekweremadu PDP accuses govt of offering Senators N370m each to impeach principal officers
Buhari We’re hungry, Emir of Daura tells President
Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister, kemi Adeosun now
Kemi Adeosun Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister now