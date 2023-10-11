NYSC begs employers to treat corps members like permanent staff

The Director, North-East Area Office, NYSC, Yahaya Ahidjo, made the call on Wednesday during the 2023 NYSC one-day corps employers workshop in Bauchi.

He said this could be done by prioritising their welfare as being done with the permanent staff, adding that such a gesture would help in boosting their morale to perform optimally.

"Employers are expected to make statutory welfare provisions for the corps members, including transportation, accommodation with minimal furnishing among other provisions that will help boost their morale.

"May I therefore, make a passionate appeal to corps employers to pay particular attention to the ones posted to their organisations by according them the same treatment given to their permanent staff," he said.

Ahidjo also urged them to apply appropriate sanctions to corps members whenever they are found wanting as well as report such acts of wrongdoings to the NYSC management.

The director further implored corps employers to appreciate the services of the corps members by providing them with permanent employment after their service year, irrespective of their states of origin.

This, he said, would further promote socio-economic growth and mobility of labour as a strategy for national integration.

In her address, the state coordinator of NYSC, Rifkatu Yakubu, said that the workshop was an avenue to get feedback from corps employers on the operations of the scheme with a view to adopt better strategies for improved performance.

She said it was also an avenue for the scheme to keep the stakeholders particularly, the corps employers abreast of its operations.

"The workshop is also to forge a closer working relationship between managers of the scheme, corps employers and corps members with a focus on their respective roles towards the upliftment of the scheme in the service of the nation," Yakubu said.