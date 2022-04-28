RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC begins probe as missing Abuja corps member is found dead

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Terungwa’s death comes amid concerns over the rising cases of insecurity in the country

Stephanie Terungwa
Stephanie Terungwa

Stephanie Terungwa, a female corps member in Abuja, who was declared missing on April 14, 2022, has been found dead.

Recommended articles

Eddy Megwa, the spokesperson for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), announced Terungwa’s demise in a statement on Wednesday, April 28, 2022.

Megwa said the deceased was found wearing the NYSC khaki trouser with her face “defaced beyond recognition”.

The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the pictures making the rounds in the social media of a missing corps member deployed to the federal capital territory, Abuja,” the statement read.

The corpse was found wearing the NYSC khaki trouser with the face defaced beyond recognition. On account of this, management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body.

It was later confirmed that the remains was that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.”

The NYSC spokesman said an investigation has already commenced, adding that those responsible for her death would be brought to book.

Investigations are, however, currently ongoing to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the dastardly act in order to bring them to justice. May her soul rest in peace,” it added.

Terungwa’s death comes amid concerns over the rising cases of insecurity in the country.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

There’s intelligence gathering failure in FCT – Minister

There’s intelligence gathering failure in FCT – Minister

INEC resumes voter registration in 24 LGAs in Imo

INEC resumes voter registration in 24 LGAs in Imo

NYSC begins probe as missing Abuja corps member is found dead

NYSC begins probe as missing Abuja corps member is found dead

Osinbajo arrives in Benin, to meet APC delegates

Osinbajo arrives in Benin, to meet APC delegates

2023: The constitution disqualifies Jonathan from contesting — Falana

2023: The constitution disqualifies Jonathan from contesting — Falana

Police arrest 2 suspects, recover AK47 in Kaduna

Police arrest 2 suspects, recover AK47 in Kaduna

Oyo APC group cries foul over destruction of billboards, posters

Oyo APC group cries foul over destruction of billboards, posters

232 aspirants jostle for 36 elective positions on PDP platform in Edo

232 aspirants jostle for 36 elective positions on PDP platform in Edo

FG trains 177 Kano youths on smart phone repairs – Minister

FG trains 177 Kano youths on smart phone repairs – Minister

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for president

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times)