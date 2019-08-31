Over 50 unqualified graduates, who register in the Batch B Stream II exercise with fake certificates have been arrested at the 37 orientation camps across the country.

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) announced the arrest of the fake graduates on Friday, August 30, 2019, saying they have all been handed over to the police for prosecution.

The NYSC management said that the verification of corps members credential was on, adding that any unqualified graduate caught during the exercise would not just be fished out but duly prosecuted.

Earlier, it was reported that 25 prospective NYSC members were apprehended by the scheme.

On Friday, the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, confirmed that the NYSC has arrested over 50 fake graduates.

Adenike in a statement said “The NYSC is committed to stemming the tide of fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified home-based and foreign-trained Nigerians, especially those purported to have graduated from unaccredited universities in the West African sub-region.

“The verification of credentials of all corps members currently in the 37 orientation camps across the country is still ongoing. As of date, over 50 unqualified graduates from different institutions of higher learning have been decamped from the 2019 Batch B Stream II NYSC Orientation Camps and handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.”

According to Punch, the NYSC management in Taraba State caught caught six fake corps members. The suspects were identified as Nasiru Yau, Shehu Mukhtar and Illiyasu Usman, all of whom claimed to have graduated from the Isfop University of Cotonou in the Republic of Benin.