Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare has said that members of the National Youth Service Corps would enjoy minimum wage.

The minister announced this on Twitter on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

In the tweets, Dare said, NYSC members to enjoy new minimum wage, adding that the NYSC Director General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim will provide details of the new allowance for the Youth Corp members after full briefing from the Ministries of Finance And MYSD.

Earlier, the Federal Executive Council had during its weekly meeting on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, directed the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed to effect payment of minimum wage on or before before 31st December, 2019.

If effected, there'll will be an upward review of monthly allowance from N19,800 to N30,000 for serving NYSC corps members across the country..