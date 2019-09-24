The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has handed over 65 people to the Police for allegedly presenting fake certificates.

According to a report by The Nation, the suspects were picked from different NYSC camps all over the country during the 2019 Batch B Stream II orientation course.

The NYSC said the fraud was discovered by its verification officers in some of the camps during registration.

"The total number of fake corps members nabbed during the 2019 Batch B Stream II orientation course was 65.

"All of them were handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

"They were picked from different NYSC camps all over the federation," an NYSC document read.

Some of those facing prosecution include Nasiru Yau, Sheu Muktar, Iliyasu Usman, Offor Blessing Chinelo, Mezenwa Ngozi Chidinma, Nwachukwu Chimaobi Curtis, Ononuju Amarachi Nwamaka, Francis Joseph Arinze, and Chigozie Evidence Chijioke.

The NYSC is a one-year mandatory scheme for all Nigerians who graduate from tertiary institutions in or outside the country before the age of 30.

In July, the NYSC announced that it's working closely with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to combat fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates for national service.

Some institutions, particularly in Cotonou and Benin Republic, were accused of mobilising people for NYSC without graduating from the institutions.