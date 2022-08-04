Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

Wike spoke on Wednesday, August 03, 2022, when he inspected some ongoing projects in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas of the state.

He said the next round of project inauguration would commence on August 8 and last for two weeks, adding a former Sokoto Governor Aliyu Wamako, would also inaugurate the Ogbum-Nu-Abali Eastern Bypass road.

The real Tea: Wike must be so upset at People's Democratic Party that he is lining up All Progressives Congress politicians (major opposition) to commission his projects.

Wike tells all to thank God for Wike: Wike urged the people of the state all to join the government in thanking God Almighty for the accomplishments of his administration.

He said the capacity of his administration in inaugurating more projects while also embarking on new ones was unique.

'Mr. Projects' dishes his bragging rights: “And I think you can’t hear anything happening in most of the States. But for us, we will end our services to the people on the 29th of May, 2023.

“Like I said no project will be left abandoned and that is why we have taken priority to make sure that the finances are there to back up these projects. If we don’t have the money, there is no need of awarding contracts.”

He said though the quantum of civil construction work undertaken by his administration might be cost intensive, the overall benefits remained a driving force.

Wike explained that the inspection became necessary to ascertain the impact the projects would have on the socioeconomic life of the residents within the areas.

The learning process: “One of the reasons why we came was to see the impact of the roads and the flyovers. Of course, when the valuers brought the compensation report, we felt that it was too huge. So, we decided to go and see things for ourselves.

“But when we got there, we understood that a lot of buildings will be impacted and that requires us to compensate the owners of those houses heavily. But it is worth it in order to give Port Harcourt the facelift required and to transform the landscape of the area.”

More bragging rights for Wike?: The Governor said despite the attendant cost implication of undertaking the projects, his administration had paid 80% for the road dualisation to the contractor.

He said: “We have been able to fulfill our part to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. This place now (Illoabuchi Road), we have paid eighty percent for the dualization of Azikiwe Street/Ilaobuchi Road as at yesterday.

“By Monday, we want to start paying for the compensation to owners of the buildings so that Julius Berger can start demolishing the affected structures.”

Wike asks his people for one thing: The Governor appealed to the residents in the areas, particularly in Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt to show understanding and endure the inconvenience they would suffer while the work lasted.

Wike expressed delight in the show of excitement by the people, who trooped out to meet him.