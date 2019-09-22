Chairman of the ministerial traffic control task team, Mr Ikharo Attah, stated this at the Maiden Inter-Security and Traffic Agencies meeting, on Sunday in Abuja.

Attah also enjoined the security agents on essential duties to cooperate and support the task team rid the Nyanya-Keffi route of traffic.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCT Minister, Mohammad Musa Bello, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 set up a 10-man committee, to evacuate the traders on the road corridors to ensure free flow of traffic on the Nyanya axis, following endless appeal from commuters that ply the route daily.

He said that the controlling traffic situation on Nyanya-Keffi route should not be a one man affair but require a collective effort of all those that ply the area.

According to him, if all motorists especially the uniform men cooperate by obeying the rules, the issue will be easily addressed.

“Some of the officials of military and paramilitary agencies are doing well especially the military, so there is need for others too, to support them.

“We cannot succeed in addressing the gridlock on the ever-busy Nyanya-Keffi route without the support of all stakeholders. Everyone must see himself as a key player in the exercise” he said.

He said free flow of traffic on the Nyanya-Keffi route could be addressed if uniform men heed to traffic rules.

“People should stop driving against traffic because of their positions especially uniform men, if they fail to obey the traffic rules, we will treat them as civilian. The free flow of traffic on this axis should be the focuse of the everyone.

Attah regretted that the traffic jam being experienced on the Nyanya-Keffi road was occasioned by failure of some officials of military and paramilitary agencies.

“Security personnel can only drive against traffic when they have, or there is an emergency”.

The chairman explained that the new traffic control team, which had since commenced work, is expected to review its activities after one week and come up with a comprehensive framework.

The newly constituted traffic team comprises of men and officers of the military and paramilitary agencies.