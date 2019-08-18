The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo has criticised the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu in Germany on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

In a video that surfaced online on Saturday, the Senator was seen being assaulted by members of the group at the second annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany.

Ekweremadu was said to have attended the event to deliver a keynote address, but was chased out of the event venue as some men were seen pelting him with stones, water packs and yams.

Reacting to the incident, Nwodo, who was also invited to the event but couldn’t make it condemned the attitude of the IPOB members behind the attack, saying the attack ‘strengthens the case of those who describe them as terrorists’.

He said, “The assault on Ekweremadu by Igbos in Germany, described as IPOB, is disappointing, grotesque and dangerous for Igbo solidarity.”

“This violent, rude, impertinent, divisive and discourteous style of IPOB or IPOB instigated miscreants is damaging to our cause. It strengthens the case of those who describe them as terrorists and weaken our case against the infringement of our fundamental human rights.

“Ekweremadu negotiated the sureties and securities for Nnamdi Kanu’s release on bail. He does not deserve this picketing and disgrace. A disgrace to him is a disgrace to Igbo race.

“Whilst I condemn the attack on our revered son and leader, I call on the law enforcement agencies in Germany to bring to book the perpetrators of this despicable act. It is un-Igbo. It is disgraceful.”

Meanwhile, IPOB spokesperson, Mr Emma Powerful has said that the attack on the former Deputy Senate President was carried out in obedience to the directive issued by the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu.

In an interview with Punch, Powerful said: “Today (Saturday), the Nuremberg IPOB family in Germany, in keeping with the long-standing directive from our leader to hound all instigators of the Operation Python Dance, is glad to report that Ike Ekweremadu was confronted and duly hounded out of a so-called New Yam Festival event in Germany.

He also said that the group has resolved to mete out same treatment to the governors of South-East governors, whenever they are seen by IPOB members abroad.

This should serve as a warning to Nnia Nwodo, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano and others that any day we find them in a public event abroad, they will be humiliated. IPOB is strategically located in over 100 countries around the world. Anywhere we find them, they will be dealt with,” he said.

You’ll also recall that the Federal Government under the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013, designated IPOB as a terrorist organisation on September 18, 2017.