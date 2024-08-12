'Youths didn’t protest because we’re perfect' - Nwifuru warns LG's on fund diversion

Nwifuru gave the warning on Sunday in Abakaliki during a Church Service at the Government House Chapel Abakaliki. He warned those sabotaging government contracts in their various localities to stop forthwith.

He called on Town Unions and other key arms of the community development process to supervise jobs in their areas in line with the government’s specifications.

"If you are a coordinator or a local government chairman and live in Abakaliki and you hardly go to the village, don’t expect people to follow you.

"You must work in the interest of the people. Our youths need your attention.

“So, as a coordinator, you should be executing project not less than ₦10 million monthly and chairmen are supposed to execute project of not less than ₦20million every month,” he said.

The governor commended the youths for not joining in the nationwide protest.

“They didn’t protest because we are perfect. They encouraged us to do more. It is a challenge on us as government officials to ensure we do more.

“In this empowerment, we are not giving opportunities for the members of the State Executive Council, Judiciary, LGA Chairmen, and Coordinators, we want the youth to benefit.

