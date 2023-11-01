ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Nwifuru is unhappy Ebonyi people get less than 4 hours power supply daily

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor argues that Ebonyi should enjoy electricity more than other states because it has fewer companies.

Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru [X/@FrancisNwifuru]
Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru [X/@FrancisNwifuru]

Nwifuru made the assertion when he received the management team of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in his office on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

The governor called for improved power supply to the state, noting that Ebonyi, with fewer number of companies, should enjoy electricity more than other states.

"You and I know that no business thrives without electricity. EEDC should step up plans to checkmate cable theft and related challenges.

"If after this meeting and no solution is found, we will no longer fold our hands; we were elected by the people to speak and work for the people; we cannot allow them to be suffering.

"It's high time citizens should get value for what they are paying for. Many are losing confidence and they are already searching for alternative power supply.

"Here in Ebonyi, we have challenges of over billing, vandalism and inadequate supply; so, there is the need to tackle these challenges," the governor stated.

Speaking earlier, Praveen Chorghede, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EEDC, commended the governor on the support to its company.

Chorghede said the visit to the governor was to finetune steps at ensuring sustainable development of electricity infrastructure in the state.

"EEDC is committed to reliable and sustainable electricity infrastructure in the entire state, which will ensure more economic growth for the people," he said.

He noted that the EEDC is currently planning to deliver adequate electricity to its customers in the state in the next three years.

He further stated that the EEDC plans to invest about ₦247 billion in the area.

