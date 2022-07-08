NURTW launches ‘Operation Get Your PVC’

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ima Elijah

The union plays very important role in the nation’s electoral process being in partnership with INEC

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has directed its members in all the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, to as matter of urgency ensure that they all get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC.

The union in a statement titled, GET YOUR PVC, signed by its president, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, directed all the state chairmen to ensure that all the union members in their respective States get their PVC to enable them to exercise their franchise in 2023 general elections.

The statement read: “the union plays very important role in the nation’s electoral process being in partnership with Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

"It is, therefore, imperative that members of the union should participate actively and effectively in electing credible leaders that will determine the fate of teeming members of the union particularly and the entire nation generally.

“Consequently, all the state councils are hereby directed to ensure that members of the union, their families and friends across the 36 states, all the 774 local government councils, take advantage of the extension the continuous voters registration exercise to obtain their permanent voters card to enable them vote for candidates of their choice in the coming elections.”

He directed that all the state chairmen should ensure that all members of the union in their state carry out the directive.

Ima Elijah

