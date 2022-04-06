NURTW crisis: Motor parks committee is a temporary measure – Ondo govt

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on Monday suspended the union and inaugurated a 21-man motor park committee led by the former state chairman of the union, Jacob Adebo.

The state government said the unending crisis and litigation in court involving the union called for a new committee.

Ojogo said that the committee was not to place any of the ‘warring’ groups above another, but as a responsible government, it must ensure the smooth running of the parks.

The commissioner noted that the government had not abandoned nor neglected the NURTW activities in the state, but was discussing with different groups in the union on how to end the various court cases.

“We took that decision in the best interest of the state, particularly the need that government needs to be responsive. It is not the first time we have this kind of situation.

“For stakeholders in the transport sector to know, we don’t have the intention to withdraw the parks from the NURTW permanently.

“It’s not meant to pitch the groups at each other because the state government remains unbiased, and does not intend to subjugate one group above another.

“The temporary measure is to meander our way through. It is not to erode the functions of the NURTW and those put at the helms of this park should not see it as a permanent arrangement.

“We have put up a strong mechanism for continuous dialogue until the last day that this matter is resolved,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said the SEC ratified the appointment of Chief Victor Olusegun, as the Onipele-elect of Ipele in Owo Local Government, saying that the stool became vacant in 2015.