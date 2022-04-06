RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NURTW crisis: Motor parks committee is a temporary measure – Ondo govt

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ondo State Government said the inauguration of a 21-man Motor Park Management Committee was a temporary measure toward resolving the crisis rocking the state National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

NURTW crisis: Motor parks committee is a temporary measure – Ondo govt. (Vanguard)
NURTW crisis: Motor parks committee is a temporary measure – Ondo govt. (Vanguard)

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, stated this while briefing newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Wednesday in Akure.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on Monday suspended the union and inaugurated a 21-man motor park committee led by the former state chairman of the union, Jacob Adebo.

The state government said the unending crisis and litigation in court involving the union called for a new committee.

Ojogo said that the committee was not to place any of the ‘warring’ groups above another, but as a responsible government, it must ensure the smooth running of the parks.

The commissioner noted that the government had not abandoned nor neglected the NURTW activities in the state, but was discussing with different groups in the union on how to end the various court cases.

“We took that decision in the best interest of the state, particularly the need that government needs to be responsive. It is not the first time we have this kind of situation.

“For stakeholders in the transport sector to know, we don’t have the intention to withdraw the parks from the NURTW permanently.

“It’s not meant to pitch the groups at each other because the state government remains unbiased, and does not intend to subjugate one group above another.

“The temporary measure is to meander our way through. It is not to erode the functions of the NURTW and those put at the helms of this park should not see it as a permanent arrangement.

“We have put up a strong mechanism for continuous dialogue until the last day that this matter is resolved,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said the SEC ratified the appointment of Chief Victor Olusegun, as the Onipele-elect of Ipele in Owo Local Government, saying that the stool became vacant in 2015.

Ojogo said the council also ratified the appointment of 12 warrant chiefs to begin the selection of the Olufon of Ifon in Ose Local Government.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NURTW crisis: Motor parks committee is a temporary measure – Ondo govt

NURTW crisis: Motor parks committee is a temporary measure – Ondo govt

MTN Foundation offers scholarships to 360 undergraduates in 11 states

MTN Foundation offers scholarships to 360 undergraduates in 11 states

2023 election: Gov Okowa's COS, 9 Commissioners resign

2023 election: Gov Okowa's COS, 9 Commissioners resign

Insecurity: Adamawa Gov reviews curfew to allow Muslims attend Ramadan lectures

Insecurity: Adamawa Gov reviews curfew to allow Muslims attend Ramadan lectures

APGA National Secretary defects to PDP

APGA National Secretary defects to PDP

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

35% affirmative action: FG loses to women groups in court

35% affirmative action: FG loses to women groups in court

Ifo residents in Ogun beg gov Abiodun to fix their roads as they lament challenges

Ifo residents in Ogun beg gov Abiodun to fix their roads as they lament challenges

Soludo sets up Biafra agitation committee, appoints Odinkalu, Bianca, Charly Boy, others

Soludo sets up Biafra agitation committee, appoints Odinkalu, Bianca, Charly Boy, others

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]