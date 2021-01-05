The Kaduna government says an unspecified number of bandits were killed in strikes by the military in many locations across the state.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 that the bandits were killed in joint land and air operations conducted at identified locations across Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, and Chikun local government areas.

The operations were conducted on Monday, January 4 by troops of Operation Thunder Strike.

Aruwan said bandits sighted in Yadi, Kuduru, and Ungwan Yako were engaged and neutralised.

Ground troops also conducted clearance operations in Sabon Birni, and Dogon Dawa.

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) platforms also conducted armed reconnaissance over Albasu, Rahama, Sabon Birni, Rikau, Fadama Kanauta, Galadimawa, Kaya, Kidandan, Yadi, Dogon Dawa, Ngede Allah, Damari, Saulawa, Takama, Kuduru, Ungwan Yako, and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road area.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, praised the military for the successes recorded against the bandits, and urged them to sustain the offensive strikes.

The governor also urged residents to cooperate with security forces by supplying reliable information on suspicious activities.

Kaduna is one of the worst-affected by insecurity in the northern region where at least 1,126 people in rural villages were killed by bandits between January and July 2020, according to human rights watchdog, Amnesty International.

The Kaduna-Abuja Expressway has been a notorious hotspot for bandits for several months, with attacks leading to abductions and killings.