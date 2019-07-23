The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Chapter, on Tuesday congratulated Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first Executive Governor of Lagos State on his 90th birthday.

The union, in a statement signed by its chairman Dr Qasim Akinreti and the Secretary, Mr Alfred Odifa, described the nonagenarian as a legend, visionary and selfless politician.

According to them, Jakande’s legacies pervade the entire length and breadth of the state.

“The Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) heartily congratulates Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande on his 90th birthday.

“Unlike many politicians who amassed stupendous wealth and resources after serving in many capacities and acquiring mansions and flashy cars, the nonagenarian lives a modest life in retirement.

“The nonagenarian is a model journalist, politician and administrator par excellence who remains a reference point of governance in Lagos and Nigeria in general.

“The union prays for long life for “Baba Kekere” as he is fondly called,’’ the union said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jakande is 90 years on July 23.