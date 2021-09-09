NUJ condemns killing of NTA employee stoned to death in Kogi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Chukwu was reportedly stoned to death on Tuesday evening by unknown assailants shortly after closing from work at Okene in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Chairman of the union, Alhaji Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh, who stated this at a news conference on Thursday in Lokoja, also tasked media owners on provision of logistics for their staffers.

While commiserating with the NTA family over the loss, Momoh-Jimoh, expressed concern over the security situation in the country, saying it was becoming increasingly difficult for many people to go about their legitimate businesses without fear.

“A young man, who went to work to do his legitimate duty, was killed on his way home. It is so sad; very unfortunate.

“At this juncture, I call on the police to do everything possible to unravel the circumstances behind the death of that young man.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for people to go about their legitimate businesses anywhere in Nigeria today.

“I want to commiserate with the family of the deceased and NTA staffers all over the country over the unfortunate incident,” he said.

The chairman, however, urged governments at all levels to step up efforts at protecting Nigerians, including media professionals, as they go about their legitimate businesses.

He opined that if the deceased had been given adequate cover, the killing would probably have been averted.

“What we heard was that he closed late and he was going home unprotected. If somebody must be closing from work at that ungodly hour, arrangement should be made for him to go home safely.