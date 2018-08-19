Pulse.ng logo
NUJ condemns demolition of Ayefele’s Fresh FM station

Yinka Ayefele NUJ condemns demolition of Ayefele’s Fresh FM station

Oyo state govt demolishes Ayefele's Music House, Fresh FM play

Yinka Ayefele's Music House has been demolished seven days after a demolition notice was served on Monday, August 12, 2018.

(TheCable)

The Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sunday condemned the demolition of  Yinka Ayefele’s  Music House which houses his  Fresh FM 105.9  radio station.

A statement jointly signed by the council’s  Chairman, Mr Adewunmi Faniran,  and the Secretary, Mr Bola Ogunlayi, said it was highly disturbed that the building was demolished when the matter was before a  court of competent jurisdiction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building belonging to the popular musician was demolished at about  4.30 am on Sunday by the state government for allegedly contravening its town planning laws.

The council expressed concern about the fate of the journalists and other media workers in the establishment as well as the loss suffered by the owner of the broadcast outfit.

“As the fourth estate of the realm  and believer  in the rule of law, the Oyo State NUJ expects  that the court would have been left to take a definite decision on the issue of demolition before it was carried out,” it said.

The council called on the state government to ensure that “it comes to the aid of Fresh FM which has been a pride of Ibadan in particular and Oyo State.’’

It urged the government to relocate the station to another site and ensure the smooth take-off of its operations. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

