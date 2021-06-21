NUJ charges Gov Makinde to fish out killers of Ibadan-based journalist

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Badejo was allegedly killed around 9 p.m at a popular night club in Oluyole area of Ibadan on Saturday.

The deceased was an On-Air Personality (OAP), Disc Jockey (DJ) and sports presenter.

In the statement, the NUJ chairman charged Gov. Seyi Makinde and Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, to ensure the killers were arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Babalola described the killing of Badejo as one murder too many for the union to comprehend.

He condemned the recent spate of “senseless and avoidable killings” in Ibadan.

He, therefore, urged major stakeholders to ensure that security of lives and property in the state received priority attention.

Part of the statement read: “Gone too soon! Titus Badejo…

“We mourn the untimely passing on and gruesome murder of a journalist.”

Babalola observed that people, who had scores to settle with one another, were using the rising insecurity in the state to perpetrate killings of monumental dimension.

“Under the cover of darkness, the assailants snuffed life out of a bubbling young man and cut short his precious life.