The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students were expelled in first and second semester of 2017/2018 session.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Mohammed Kabir-Abdullahi made the disclosure at the matriculation ceremony of 5,813 students for 2018/2019 academic session.

He explained that only 5,813 students registered out of 15,114 students that gained admission as at the closure of the registration on April 24.

Kabir-Abdullahi charged the new students to shun examination malpractice and all other forms of social vices to be able to acquire the needed knowledge and skills for the good of the society.

The Rector said that the institution which was established 30 years ago as Kaduna State Polytechnic, was later renamed after late Magajin Garin Zazzau, Malam Nuhu Bamalli.

He said since establishment, the institution had recorded steady progress under the leadership of five substantive Rectors; late Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Shika, Malam Suleiman Lawal Kauru, Malam Suleiman Aliyu, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu Shika and Prof. Dalhatu Yahaya and administrator, Prof. Shehu Dalhatu.

The Rector said the achievements recorded would not have been possible without the support and commitment of the hard working teaching and non-teaching staff of the college.

He said the institution had National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), 26 non National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), four National Certificate of Education (NCE) and Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) programmes.

He appreciated the support in various forms from Kaduna State Government under Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai by upgrading the standards of the polytechnic.

According to him, such commitment accorded the graduates of the polytechnic the opportunity to become self-employed and not job seekers after graduation.

The Rector lauded the fatherly advice being enjoyed from the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris and urged the monarch to sustain the tempo for the good of the institution, Zazzau Emirate and the state at large.

He also commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and NBTE for their continued support to the institution.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu-Shika urged the new students to count themselves among the luckiest to have gained admission into the Polytechnic.

Aliyu-Shika, who is also the former Rector of the Polytechnic, observed that year-in-year-out the number of students seeking admission into the institution was increasing.

He advised them to take advantage of the opportunity to be educated and molded in both character and learning.

Aliyu-Shika urged them to study the students’ handbook provided to them to be guided on the rules and regulations governing the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matriculation oath was administered by a Legal Practitioner, Murtala Mohammed.