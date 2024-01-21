NUC vows to punish universities that exceed admission quota

The Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Chris Maiyaki, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Maiyaki said the commission would no longer allow illegality becloud what he described as one of the best university education systems in the world.

“University quota system is the function of NUC in conjunction with the universities to propose and allocate the carrying capacity.

“We know the minimum academic standards, we know the ratio, that is, the full-time equivalent between the teacher and the students.

“There had been cases of admission and this should not be the case but when this happens we invoke the full wrath of the law.

“We can refuse to acknowledge those students or we ask them to go and formally apply, though it’s not easy because we are not like NAFDAC that destroys drugs but we are dealing with the lives of our children.

“Two things can happen, either you truncate their future or explore conciliatory arbitration so as to resolve the matter.

“We have always been very benevolent not to make them operate under circumstances that are defeating by nature, but to find a major ground between us and institutions,” he said.

The acting executive secretary said the commission had in the past sensitised universities and would continue to sensitise them to adhere to the quota given them.

He said the sensitisation had resulted in a lot of improvement especially as it had continued to engage with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to weed out the bad eggs in the system.

“Nigerians are known for their intellectual and academic credibility and we will continue to moderate and regulate especially those who have the penchant for exceeding their quota.