The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed has identified lack of appeal as one of the reasons Nigerian Universities rank poorly in global universities ratings.

He said unless Nigerian Universities managements take conscious steps to re-invent the wheel, favourable ranking will continue to elude them.

Speaking during the NUC approval of Bayelsa Medical University (BMU), the third university in the state, said NUC feels disappointed when universities management argue over mundane issues as debating catchment areas where Vice Chancellors ought to come from or attachment of political sentiment to key appointments.

He said, “Over the years, we have realized that we have to re-invent our universities, we have to open up our universities to different cultures, traditions and people that way we can be ranked higher.

“An idea university should be a situation where teachers and students can interact freely to expand knowledge, boost education and by extension helping to solve national problems.

“More often than not, ranking reputation is built when there is a general consensus that an institution is good and its living up to expectations.”

“What is unfortunate is that many of our universities are losing that character and appeal to be classified as one. We as regulators, are disappointed when we see people fighting over where the Vice Chancellor should come from, either from the host community or a particular tribe. These were alien to the system in the past, but it has become an ugly trend now”.

The establishment of Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) has taken total number of universities both private and government-owned in Nigeria to 170.