According to the organizers --Instinct Wave and Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) -- Spectranet made the honours list on account of prompt and effective service delivery to internet consumers and for consistent commitment shown in achieving service excellence through investments made in upgrading service delivery infrastructure. Held once a year, NTITA recognizes the efforts of individuals and business entities leading digitization in the Information Communication Technology sector with innovative products and services.

Remarking on the award, Chief Executive Officer, Spectranet 4G LTE, Ajay Awasthi says the reward is recognition of our efforts to deliver excellent service to our customers. It will surely motivate Team Spectranet to renew its commitment towards customer service delivery and deepen investments critical to driving customer engagement.

“Certainly, organizers of NTITA took note of Spectranet’s efforts to address customer pain points and ensuring that the subscribers get value for money. This past year, we identified consistently with being the best in the industry. We matched this with enhancing customer experience by creating more channels for a 360 degree customer engagement and providing seamless access across the channels. We appreciate this recognition from NTITA, a respectable medium that celebrates brands and people leading remarkable disruptions in the ICT space.

Marketing Manager, Spectranet Limited, Samson Akejelu (right) receiving the Internet Service Provider of the Year (Consumer) scooped by Spectranet 4G LTE.

“The underlying message of this award is to push for more. We will further enhance our efforts to ensure excellent experience for our 4G LTE Fiber on Air, Home Fiber and Enterprise customers – by providing them the best-in-class internet services at affordable rates backed up by excellent customer service delivery. Speaking at the presentation, President, Association of Telecommunications Company of Nigeria (ATCON), Olusola Teniola lauded Spectranet’s contributions to the impact and relevance of the ICT sector.

“Our resolve to honour Spectranet with the Internet Service Provider of the Year (Consumer) award was based on careful consideration of the performance of brands in the category. Spectranet led the pack in terms of making genuine impact in the ICT sector, hence our decision to name them winners. It is our hope that the brand will sustain the momentum and enhance the relevance of the sector to economic growth and development.”

Marketing Manager, Spectranet Limited, Samson Akejelu (right) receiving the Internet Service Provider of the Year (Consumer) scooped by Spectranet 4G LTE.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

This is a featured post.