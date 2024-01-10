NTA secures rights for 2023 AFCON

The monumental deal guarantees that every moment of the continental football extravaganza will be aired on NTA.

The announcement comes as a surprise after Multichoice, the owners of DSTV and Super Sports, failed to secure the rights for the highly coveted football spectacle as in previous years.

The Africa Cup of Nations, also known as the TotalEnergies AFCON or simply AFCON or CAN, is widely recognised as Africa's premier international men's association football competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 edition, set to kick off on Saturday, January 13, 2024, and culminate on Sunday, February 11, will take place in the football nation of Cote d'Ivoire.