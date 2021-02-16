10 of the more than 20 travellers recently kidnapped by bandits in Niger State have regained their freedom according to the state government.

The victims were abducted in Kundu village while travelling back home from a wedding in a bus of the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

While the government said about 20 people were kidnapped, media reports have put the number as high as 30.

The government announced late on Tuesday, February 16 that 10 of the victims have been freed, but failed to provide additional details.

A video clip reported to have been released by the bandits was circulated on social media on Tuesday showing a group of people flanked by armed men.

Niger Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on Monday, February 15 condemned the abduction as 'act of inhumanity'.

He said his government will not surrender to bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers, vowing to use available resources to crush them.

"I am pained by the security concerns in the state, my priority is to safeguard lives and property and no stone will be left unturned.

"I am supporting the security agencies to ensure maximum security on our roads and communities," he said.

The governor condoled with families of the abducted victims, and called on them to pray to God for the return of their loved ones.

Bello further said earlier on Tuesday that the existing collective resolve of government, security agencies, and the people must be sustained to curb the spike in criminal activities in Niger.

He blamed the recent surge on the close collaboration between bandits and informants within communities.