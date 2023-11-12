ADVERTISEMENT
NSIB begins investigation into serious accident on Abuja Airport runway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director affirmed that the bureau would release the preliminary report as soon as possible.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr James Odaudu, the NSIB Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, on Sunday in Abuja.

Odaudu said there was no injury or fatality.

“The incident occurred around 10:47 am (Local Time) on 12th November, 2023.

“The aircraft upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Lagos and in a bid to exit runway via A4 had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on runway.

“Consequently, the runway was closed pending the towing of the aircraft from the runway. There was no injury or fatality,” it said.

According to him, the NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in the form of pictures, video or recording evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

He said the bureau could be reached through info@aib.gov.ng and NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms and on its emergency line at +234-807-709-0909.

”The NSIB will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people on board and not assume the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is released.

“The NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with the mandate to investigate transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria with the aim of identifying the probable causes and proffer safety recommendations that can prevent reoccurrence,” it said.

