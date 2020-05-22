The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has said that the Ramadan fast would continue on Saturday, May 23, 2020, as the moon has not been sighted.

According to the National Moonsighting Committee of the NSCIA, no moon has been sighted, adding that the Ramadan fast would reach 30 this year.

The sighting of the moon marks the end of the fasting period and the beginning of a new month in which Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-ul-Fitri festival.

While announcing the outcome of its moonsighting effort, the committee on Friday said, “There was no positive sighting report of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria, tomorrow is 30th Ramadan. An official statement from the Sultanate will be released shortly.”

This means Muslim faithful have one more day to observe Ramadan fast, after which the Eid-ul-Fitri would be celebrated on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Confirming this, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia authorities on Friday was reported to have said that, “Saturday will be the last day of the sacred holy month of Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr will take place on Sunday.”

According to The Punch, Religious authorities in Jerusalem, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Qatar, and Lebanon also said that Eid would begin on Sunday.