Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NSCIA lauds Lagos State Govt. over use of Hijab in public schools

NSCIA lauds Lagos State Govt. over use of Hijab in public schools

The commendation is contained in a statement by the NSCIA Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu and made available to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hijab: Lagos students wearing covering is big deal play NSCIA lauds Lagos State Govt. over use of Hijab in public schools (Punch )

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has commended the Lagos state Government for approving the use of Hijab in public schools in the state.

The commendation is contained in a statement by the NSCIA Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu and made available to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

Shehu is the Dean, School of Continuing Education (SCE), Bayero University Kano.

“Though the approval is not a favour in any way as the government had been acting ultra vires all this while by refusing to obey the judgement of the Court of Appeal since July 2016 that it was given.

“We still commend the government for doing the right thing and behaving responsibly now in the eyes of the enlightened citizens who know that judgements must be obeyed until they are set aside by courts of competent jurisdiction.

“We urge the state government to take a step further by withdrawing its appeal on the same matter from the Supreme Court of Nigeria. That is the appropriate thing to do,”Shehu said.

THe urged other state governments across the country, especially in the South West, South South and South East geopolitical zones, to take a cue from the Lagos state government.

He said there was need for the governments to do the needful just like the Ekiti state government under Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He said states should not wait until they were compelled by the courts, in line with the constitutional provisions, as it happened in Kwara and Osun states.

“The council condemns in totality the incident of Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the International Schools Ibadan (ISI) and demands that the principal of ISI be sanctioned for dragging the name of the school in the mire and trampling on the rights of its students.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

NECO explains why Nov/Dec exam was postponed
NECO postpones Nov/Dec exam, to begin on Nov 19
Cosmopolitan style in Turkey
Strategy This YouTuber with over 2.7 million followers is making the beauty industry more inclusive
Female students in Lagos can now wear Hijab, here's why it's such a big deal
Lagos govt approves use of hijab in public schools
Controversy as UI International School shut over Hijab crisis
Woman begs after being caught stealing stock fish in Ajah (video)
Ilhan Omar Here are 7 things you didn't know about Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American to be elected to US Congress

Local

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Air Chief lists how Operation Green Sweep degrades insurgents in northeast
President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola.
Buhari laying foundation for economic growth — Fashola
Kidnappers release Zamfara twins after receiving N15m ransom
Kidnappers release Zamfara twins after receiving N15m ransom
Army kills Boko Haram media chief, Ahmad Sale
Troops kill Boko Haram media chief, Ahmad Sale
X
Advertisement