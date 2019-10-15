Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Commander, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno, has warned grain dealers against hoarding of food items in the state.

Abdullahi gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

He said that the call was imperative to check indiscriminate mopping up of grains in village markets to guard against artificial scarcity and price hike.

Abdullahi said that some grain dealers resorted to mopping up of grain in the markets to hoard since the closure of the national borders.

He said that the development could lead to scarcity, price hike and negatively affect food security.

The commander said that officials of the command had stopped and prevented about 20 trucks loaded with paddy rice from being transported out of the state.

“Price of food items are increasing in the market, the hike in prices might not be unconnected with the massive mop up of grain by traders.

“Urgent steps are necessary to guard against hoarding and price hike.

“We invited them and sensitized them on dangers associated with hoarding and transporting food items to other parts of the country,” he said.

Abdullahi further advocated for establishment of a committee to regulate prices of food commodities in the country.

He reiterated the commitments of the command to protect farmers to enable them cultivate their farmlands and encourage agricultural activities in the state.