Madu, during a meeting with zonal commanders and state commandants in Abuja on Wednesday, said the 5,000 chartered conciliators were trained by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He further said that reconciliation centres had been established in almost all the states of the Federation.

He said there was need to communicate with those involved in herders-farmers and community clashes.

“No tribe owns this country and there is no person that has the right to tell another person to leave a community.

*No one also has the right to take the life of another person as wherever you domicile is your home,” he said.

He further stated that there was need for the corps to organise the agro-rangers to give back confidence to farmers.

He stated that the corps was collaborating with other security agencies to ensure that schools were protected to curb the incessant schools attack.

“Security agencies are spreading their tentacles more through deployment of personnel to affected and strategic areas.

“We are working towards repositioning the corps to do better,” he said.

Madu urged civilians, community and religious leaders to provide security agencies with intelligence security information that would help tackle insecurity in the country.

He advised zonal commanders not to tolerate indiscipline from state commandants.

“We must join hands to ensure we curtail indiscipline in the service,” he said.