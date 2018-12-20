The State commandant, Alhaji Modu Bunu said this in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Orndiir Terzungwe on Thursday in Kaduna.

Bunu said the command was determined to make this year’s yuletide hitch-free in terms of security of lives and property of residents of the state.

He said that he had ordered the three Area Commanders, 23 Divisional Officers, Head of Departments and units to ensure adequate deployment.

“As part of preparations for the yuletide, I held meetings with all affected officers in which operational order was critically and extensively analysed to yield required results.”

He said that security would be beefed up at worship centres, markets and recreational facilities to forestall break down of law and order during and after the yuletide.

The commandant urged members of the public to cooperate with the corps by reporting incidence with tendencies to cause breach of peace.

He however warned youths on the use of fireworks, stressing that anyone caught using it shall be arrested and sanctioned.

The Commandant called on parents, guardians and religious leaders to enlighten their children, wards and subjects respectively on the dangers of indulging in illegal acts during festivities.

Also on the protection of children who are the most vulnerable group, the state NSCDC helmsman urged guardians to control their movement to prevent them from being exposed to antics of criminals.