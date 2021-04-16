NSCDC shuts factory over alleged fake lubricating oil in Kano

Idris-Abdullahi said one Ali Ibrahim was arrested in the act of alleged production of adulterated lubricating oil at Rangaza village in Ungogo.

He said the personnel of the corps also seized 25 drums containing 200 litres each of adulterated engine oil, while the fake products were labelled with Total, Mobil and Conoil stickers.

He said the operation was successfully carried out by operatives of the corps’ anti vandalism unit following a tip-off by officials of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

“The warehouse where the illegal business is being run has since been sealed.

“The suspect, Ali Ibrahim a.k.a. ‘Mirror’ is currently in custody of the corps for further investigation after which legal action will be taken against him,” he said.