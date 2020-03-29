The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Sunday, sensitised drivers and passengers on ways to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Speaking shortly after the exercise carried out in different motor parks in Jos, Dr Solomon Olasupo, the state NSCDC Commandant, said that the sensitisation was aimed at ascertaining the level of compliance on safety directives by the state government.

Olasupo urged motorists in the state to adopt safety measures in order to curtail the spread of the dreaded disease.

He also advised park officials to ensure that drivers, passengers and all those coming into the parks washed their hands under running water.

“We are here to ascertain the level of compliance with the safety directives by the state government.

“It is also an opportunity to further sensitise drivers and passengers to adopt safety measures.

“From what we have observed, most of the motor parks we visited are complying with the directives issued by government,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the parks visited by the NSCDC personnel included NTA park, Bauchi road park and Zaria road park, among others.