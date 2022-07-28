NSCDC says rumour of bandits attack on Oyo baseless

Adaralewa said that security agencies in the state were aware of the rumour being peddled in the media about looming invasion and attack on the state.

”The rumour is untrue and unnecessary. That is not to say that we do not have insecurity but it is not as bad as they portray it,” he said.

The commandant expressed worry that people could use the social media to peddle lies and cause unnecessary panic.

He urged residents of the state not to panic because the security agencies were doing everything possible to ensure law and order.

”The NSCDC and other security agencies in state are working together to ensure that the state is safe.

”I urge members of the public to go about their normal duties without fear or favour. We are not sleeping, we are top of the situation,” he said.

The commandant further said that security agencies had mapped out strategies to ensure adequate protection of lives and property in the state.

”We are doing a lot of intelligence gathering. We are committed to fighting kidnapping and other forms of crime in the state,” he said.