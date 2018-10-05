Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NSCDC rescues 12 victims of human trafficking in Edo

In Edo NSCDC rescues 12 victims of human trafficking

Mr Makinde Ayinla, State Commandant of the Corps, disclosed this on Friday in Benin during a one day workshop on the menace of human trafficking and illegal migration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Parents reunite with children abducted and sold for N200k play NSCDC rescues 12 victims of human trafficking in Edo (Stabroek)

The Edo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has rescued about 12 victims of human trafficking and child labour in the past five months.

Mr Makinde Ayinla, State Commandant of the Corps, disclosed this on Friday in Benin during a one day workshop on the menace of human trafficking and illegal migration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop with the theme: “Sensitisation of Students on the Menace of Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration was organised by the Edo Command of the NSCDC.

Ayinla said that it had become imperative for the corps to sensitise students on the ills of human trafficking in view of the prevalent danger victims were exposed and subjected to.

He noted that human trafficking had claimed the lives of many Nigerian citizens, making early sensitisation of students imperative.

The commandant said that the first sentence of the Act establishing the Corps which is “Security of Lives and Properties”, highlighted the need for the corps to join in the fight against the menace.

Ayinla noted that the power of a nation lay with factors such as security, education, manpower, technological know-how and the youths.

According to him, the youths suffer the most in African nations even though they are the backbone of the development of any nation in the world.

He listed the challenges confronting the youths to child labour, street hawking, rape, prostitution, trafficking and illegal migration.

He said the effects of these challenges on the victims were sometimes devastating.

Ayinla said that the workshop would be an eye-opener to students, parents and stakeholders on the need to intensify efforts at curbing the menace. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries...bullet
2 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
3 Osinbajo Vice President says you can now register that business for...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Read President’s full speech at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly
In Katsina FG inaugurates immigration border patrol base
Obasanjo Ex-President urges West African govts to decriminalise drugs
Theresa May This is what Buhari told UK Prime Minister
Human Trafficking British Govt to prosecute more Nigerians based in UK - Official
Buhari President seeks collaborative efforts among nations to fight human trafficking, smuggling
Buhari President lauds Mandela’s virtues, condemns xenophobia, discrimination
Aisha Buhari First Lady bags excellence, honorary citizen’s awards in US
Independence Day Read Buhari's full speech on Nigeria's 58th anniversary
Politics The UK is ready to help Nigeria fight corruption and lift people out of poverty

Local

Troops arrest suspected cattle rustler, recover 49 cows
Court Martial Nigerian Army gives 2 soldiers 5-year jail term for abduction
7 fuel-efficient cars to buy
Auto Tips 7 fuel-efficient cars to buy
5 things every interviewer expects you to know when coming for a job interview
Career Tips 5 things every interviewer expects you to know when coming for a job interview
Rain disrupts APC governorship Primaries in Nasarawa state
In Lagos APC Primary: Riot in Epe after one person killed
X
Advertisement