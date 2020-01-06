The Command Public Relations Officer, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna that some of the cases were traced to community members from eight local government areas of the state.

“In a bid to end increasing violence against children and women, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Kaduna State Command through its Anti-Human Trafficking Unit received and treated 30 cases in the state last year.”

The 30 cases were reported to the command for investigation and further actions by the State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

He said the victims were mostly from Jigawa, Katsina and Kaduna states, adding that 16 survivors were rescued and reunited with their families.

Terzungwe disclosed that three suspects held in connection with the cases of child trafficking and force labour were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), for further investigation.

“Also on sexual violence, two defendants were remanded in prison while their case files were referred to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice,” he added.

He also disclosed that cases of domestic violence were referred to the state Ministry of Justice’s Citizens Rights desk for mediation.

Terzungwe noted that some cases of physical violence were treated out of court and survivors reunited with biological parents for further care under the supervision by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

“In furtherance of its tasks, the unit provided support for survivors of juvenile delinquency who were later sheltered by the collaborating ministry,” he said.

He explained that as a form of succor for survivors, cases of child neglect were handled out of court and victims reunited with family members while alimony was being paid for the upkeep of victims.