NSCDC presents cheques of 200m to fallen members' families

Speaking at the event, NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi said: ”this is the first batch, we will continue to work alongside the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to ensure the continuous payment.

“If you didn’t hear the names of your people, don’t feel left out because we have a huge backlog and we are trying to see how it could be sorted out”.

Audi said that the monetary appreciation was a way of celebrating colleagues who had served meritoriously before their deaths.

“This is in an attempt to recognize the efforts they put in, while in service.

“ We realised that when you champion the course of welfare and improve the living condition, packages of personnel you will boost their productivity and get results.

“This is just the beginning as we will continue to work hard to encourage personnel to give their best while still in service,” he said.

He appreciated the Federal Government for graciously approving the sum distributed to families of the deceased.

He congratulated the recipients and prayed that the monies received will be used and applied judiciously to help better the livelihood of their families.

Also speaking, Mrs Ngozi Onwudiwe, Permanent Secretary Welfare Services, Head of Civil Service of the Federation said that all outstanding benefits will be paid to personnel.

The Permanent Secretary, represented by the Service Director, Abubakar Musa said that the recipients covered those who died between 2004 and 2017.

Musa advised the Corps to prepare prompt documentation of deceased personnel.

“It is important to ensure the person’s details are recorded with an insurance company within a year of demise,” he said.

The corps’ Insurance Unit Head, Mrs Jimoh Abiola, assured families of other corps personnel who died of getting all benefits as and when due.

“The corps wants the families to know that they care and share in their loss.

“Those we are celebrating today were fearless, dogged and paid the supreme price for their nation,” she said.

A son of a fallen senior officer, Mr Okeji Ojo, appreciated the Corps and Federal Government for the laudable initiative.