NSCDC, Police pledges to strengthen relationship to fight crime in Ondo

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi and NSCDC Commandant, Olatundun Olayinka, stated this when Alabi paid a visit to the NSCDC headquarters in Akure. Alabi said the purpose of the visit was to solicit the cooperation of corps in the fight against crime in the state.

“NSCDC is an important agency whose roles cannot be overemphasised in the state.

“To win the battle against insecurity, we have to improve on our partnership so as to place us at a proper pedestal in fighting crime,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Olayinka appreciated the commissioner of police for the cordial relationship so far between the two agencies of government since he assumed office.

“We need synergy, collaboration and partnership among all sister security agencies in Ondo State.