ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC, Police pledges to strengthen relationship to fight crime in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

NSCDC and Police are prepared to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people of Ondo state and Nigeria at large.

NSCDC, Police pledges to strengthen relationship to fight crime in Ondo [Peoples Gazette]
NSCDC, Police pledges to strengthen relationship to fight crime in Ondo [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi and NSCDC Commandant, Olatundun Olayinka, stated this when Alabi paid a visit to the NSCDC headquarters in Akure. Alabi said the purpose of the visit was to solicit the cooperation of corps in the fight against crime in the state.

NSCDC is an important agency whose roles cannot be overemphasised in the state.

“To win the battle against insecurity, we have to improve on our partnership so as to place us at a proper pedestal in fighting crime,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Olayinka appreciated the commissioner of police for the cordial relationship so far between the two agencies of government since he assumed office.

We need synergy, collaboration and partnership among all sister security agencies in Ondo State.

“We are operationally ready to work with the Police to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the good people of Ondo State and Nigeria at large,” he assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

INEC calls on officials to demonstrate patriotism, professionalism during elections

INEC calls on officials to demonstrate patriotism, professionalism during elections

Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

INEC has no reason to fail in guber election in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa - ADC

INEC has no reason to fail in guber election in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa - ADC

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

NSCDC, Police pledges to strengthen relationship to fight crime in Ondo

NSCDC, Police pledges to strengthen relationship to fight crime in Ondo

FG to charge owners of completed unoccupied houses triple ground rent instead of single rate

FG to charge owners of completed unoccupied houses triple ground rent instead of single rate

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah