NSCDC official killed in crossfire with suspected kidnappers in Edo

According to Ogbebor, the officer was killed during a crossfire when some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers gained access into the residence of the Bursar of the University of Benin.

“An officer of the NSCDC has been killed in a crossfire with hoodlums who stormed the residence of Dr Victor Imagbe, the Bursar of the University of Benin.

“At about 03:45 hours Thursday morning, the hoodlums gained access into the bursar’s compound at Ogheghe community, near Benin.

“On siting the personnel of the NSCDC they opened fire, during the crossfire, our personnel, Mr Alex Osawa was gunned down.

“However, one of the fleeing hoodlums sustained bullet wound during the crossfire.

“More officers from the NSCDC and police operatives were re-mobilised to the scene, while the corpse of the officer has been evacuated to the morgue for autopsy.