NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says its recently recruited applicants are to resume physical training on Monday at various NSCDC training colleges across the country.

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Public Relation’s Officer (PRO), Mr Olusola Odumosu on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the successful 2019 candidates just concluded the screening phase of documentation at the corps headquarters, Sauka, Abuja, which commenced in February.

According to Odumosu, all applicants are to be physically present for the basic training which is scheduled to simultaneously take place for three months across all state formations and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said that all candidates would be exposed to regimental orientation as well as the mandates of the corps before proceeding in batches for more training and career courses.

According to him, prior to the announcement, NSCDC Commandant General (CG) Ahmed Audi, had directed zonal commanders and state Commandants to make adequate arrangements for the resumption of the training programme.

He added the CG also urged the new recruits to show commitment and exhibit high level of discipline during the training.

He said that this would help to sharpen their skills for the task ahead directly linked to the security of lives and protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

Odumosu said that the 16-member committee inaugurated by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to develop a standard curriculum for NSCDC training colleges, had submitted the first draft of the report to the CG.

He said the CG expressed delight in the report and promised to set up an internal committee made up of senior officers to look into the drafted curriculum.

