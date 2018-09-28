Pulse.ng logo
NSCDC mobilises special squad to provide security in Minna

Mr Philip Ayuba, Corps Commandant in the state, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Friday.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger says it has mobilised 105 combat ready special squad to provide security during the 58th  independence celebration in the state.

Mr Philip Ayuba, Corps Commandant in the state, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

He said that the special squad, which comprises of trained personnel from the armed squad unit, counter terrorism unit (CTU) and special weapon handling and techniques unit (SWAT) will mange security in and out side the metropolis.

He explained that the formation of the special squad became very imperative because of the raising trends of insecurity across the country.

He solicited the support of residents, especially those attending public functions to be security consciousness at all times.

The corps commandant advised members of the public to report suspicious moves and bad elements to security agents for prompt action.

