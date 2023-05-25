The sports category has moved to a new website.
NSCDC licenses 44 new private guards companies

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Audi, guards employed by PGCs will now undergo uniform training.

NSCDC officers
NSCDC officers

NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi distributed the licences at the NSCDC National headquarters, Sauka, Abuja.

Audi warned the new operators that they were expected to contribute to national security by being vigilant while discharging their duties.

“You are receiving your licence towards the end of a regime where we have some disgruntled elements threatening the unity and peace of this nation, so your first assignment is to be vigilant during this period,” he said.

Audi said they should provide the Corps with information on suspicious gatherings and apply control measures in such situations, before the arrival of government security agencies.

“You are expected, as a matter of compulsion, to turn in intelligence report on a monthly basis.

“Any one that is of urgent importance must be turned in immediately as companies shall be held responsible for any breach of security that occurs in their beats,” the CG said.

He warned that unlicensed PGC operators will be arrested, prosecuted and their companies sanctioned.

According to Audi, guards employed by PGCs will now undergo uniform training.

You are receiving your licence at the verge of the launch of a unified training curriculum which translates to guards being exposed to the same training, irrespective of their companies and location in Nigeria.

“Therefore, your guards must be trained and certified at any of our colleges or accredited training centre before they are deployed.”

The CG added that the Corps would only recognise PGCs based on their level of performance.

Audi therefore charged the newly licenced PGCs to display high integrity in the discharge of their duties and be good ambassadors of the Corps.

“You would have known, judging by the process, that we do not compromise, therefore, we shall not hesitate to wield the big hammer on any company whose directors deviate from these set standards,” he added.

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration