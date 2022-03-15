NSCDC impounds 1700 litres of adulterated diesel, nabs 14 suspects in A’Ibom

Majekodunmi said the 14 suspects were arrested on March 10 and March 14, in Itu and Onna Local Government Areas of the state.

“NSCDC Akwa Ibom Command has in its custody 14 suspects and exhibits of four trucks laden with suspected petroleum product.

“In total capacity we have 1, 700 litres of AGO inside the trucks. They were accosted in four different locations. Three of them within Itu LGA, while the fourth one was arrested in Onna LGA in Akwa Ibom state.

“Definitely, we are suspicious of the content of the trucks. From our preliminary investigation we suspect that this is an adulterated petroleum product. We are also looking at the possibility that they may be stolen.

“Investigation is underway and we want to tell Akwa Ibom people that there is no breeding space for criminals and vandals in the state,” he said.

The commandant said that the command has inaugurated “Operation Flush” to flush criminals out of the state.

He added that the action was in line with the Constitution and NSCDC was committed to ensuring that the nation was free from vandalism.

“We want the public to support our progress with credible intelligent information so that we can actually execute our mandate and perform our constitutional duties and responsibilities.

“The Nigerian economy has a strong presence in the oil industry. We must protect this industry because it is a strong national asset and that is one of the advantages that we have as a nation.

“We want Nigerians to shun illegality and crime as NSCDC will not tolerate such activities,” he said.