RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC impounds 1700 litres of adulterated diesel, nabs 14 suspects in A’Ibom

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command, says it has impounded 1, 700 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), known as diesel, and arrested 14 suspects.

NSCDC (DailyPost)
NSCDC (DailyPost)

Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, NSCDC Commandant in the state, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Command’s Exhibits Yard in Uyo on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Majekodunmi said the 14 suspects were arrested on March 10 and March 14, in Itu and Onna Local Government Areas of the state.

“NSCDC Akwa Ibom Command has in its custody 14 suspects and exhibits of four trucks laden with suspected petroleum product.

“In total capacity we have 1, 700 litres of AGO inside the trucks. They were accosted in four different locations. Three of them within Itu LGA, while the fourth one was arrested in Onna LGA in Akwa Ibom state.

“Definitely, we are suspicious of the content of the trucks. From our preliminary investigation we suspect that this is an adulterated petroleum product. We are also looking at the possibility that they may be stolen.

“Investigation is underway and we want to tell Akwa Ibom people that there is no breeding space for criminals and vandals in the state,” he said.

The commandant said that the command has inaugurated “Operation Flush” to flush criminals out of the state.

He added that the action was in line with the Constitution and NSCDC was committed to ensuring that the nation was free from vandalism.

“We want the public to support our progress with credible intelligent information so that we can actually execute our mandate and perform our constitutional duties and responsibilities.

“The Nigerian economy has a strong presence in the oil industry. We must protect this industry because it is a strong national asset and that is one of the advantages that we have as a nation.

“We want Nigerians to shun illegality and crime as NSCDC will not tolerate such activities,” he said.

Majekodunmi said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Audit Query: 107,239 million barrels of crude oil missing- AGF

Audit Query: 107,239 million barrels of crude oil missing- AGF

2023: Senator Uba Sani joins Kaduna governorship race

2023: Senator Uba Sani joins Kaduna governorship race

Jubilation as Udoedehe returns to APC HQ, confirms Buni is still Chairman

Jubilation as Udoedehe returns to APC HQ, confirms Buni is still Chairman

Reps to investigate Ibadan-Lagos train fuel saga

Reps to investigate Ibadan-Lagos train fuel saga

NSCDC impounds 1700 litres of adulterated diesel, nabs 14 suspects in A’Ibom

NSCDC impounds 1700 litres of adulterated diesel, nabs 14 suspects in A’Ibom

Senate moves to re-amend Proceeds of Crime Bill 2022

Senate moves to re-amend Proceeds of Crime Bill 2022

Group endorses Osinbajo for president, restates capacity to turn things around

Group endorses Osinbajo for president, restates capacity to turn things around

PDP’ll unseat negligent APC NASS lawmakers in Sokoto – Official

PDP’ll unseat negligent APC NASS lawmakers in Sokoto – Official

PDP adjourns national caucus meeting, reschedules NEC, BOT meetings

PDP adjourns national caucus meeting, reschedules NEC, BOT meetings

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA]

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja, (Punch)