NSCDC hands over corpses to families of personnel killed by bandits in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kaduna State Command, on Saturday handed over the remaining four corpses of its personnel killed by bandits to their families for burial.

Earlier, the NSCDC had handed over the body of late Insp Fidelis Yusuf for final internment on Thursday, while ASC1 Shamsudeen Labaran was buried on Jan. 10 at Anguwan Dosa cemetery according to Islamic rites.

ASC ll Augustine Simon’s remains were, however, conveyed to Benue for burial on Friday.

The four, whose remains were handed over to their families for burial, included ASC II Peter Ayuba, CA II Yashim ELisha, Inspector Michael Musa and Sgt Peter Kurah.

The Commandant General (CG), NSCDC, Dr. Audi Abubakar, while paying his last respect to the personnel, said that the incident had brought sadness to the entire country.

Abubakar, represented by NSCDC Commandant Kaduna, Mr Idris Adah, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari, and the entire NSCDC staff and Nigerians were all saddened by the event.

“We don’t have the right to query God, it has happened and death is of course inevitable; this is their own day when ours comes, we shall all go,” he said.

He called on the personnel to see the deaths of their colleagues as a reminder that one day they would also be laid to their graves.

While disclosing that compensation would be paid to the families of the deceased corps personnel, he noted that no amount of compensation could be compared to the lives of the deceased personnel.

“Notwithstanding, appropriate attention will be given to the families of this our slain brothers.

“We just have to take hearts, we don’t have control over such kinds of situation, everybody should endeavour to be praying for the rest of their souls,” he said.

The CG, while consoling families of the slain officers, prayed to God for the repose of their souls.

News Agency Of Nigeria
NSCDC hands over corpses to families of personnel killed by bandits in Kaduna

