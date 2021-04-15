NSCDC foils attempted jailbreak at prison facility in Edo

Ogbebor explained that the corps had received a distress call on the attempted jailbreak and subsequently mobilised its personnel led by Mr Samuel Ogbeide, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1, to the facility.

He said that on getting to the facility, it was discovered that the inmates had broken out from their cells and were already engaging the correctional officers in fight.

He disclosed that in a bid to bring the development under control some of the officers sustained different degrees of injury.

He further said that, however, with assistance from the personnel from the Nigerian Army, 4th Brigade, and the Edo Command, Nigerian Police Force, the inmates were eventually overpowered and taken back to their cells.