NSCDC foils attempted jailbreak at prison facility in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, says it foiled a jailbreak attempt by inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) facility, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area.

Mr Richard Ogbebor, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command in a statement in Benin disclosed that the attempted jailbreak occurred from 15:00 hours to 17:00 hours on Wednesday.

Ogbebor explained that the corps had received a distress call on the attempted jailbreak and subsequently mobilised its personnel led by Mr Samuel Ogbeide, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1, to the facility.

He said that on getting to the facility, it was discovered that the inmates had broken out from their cells and were already engaging the correctional officers in fight.

He disclosed that in a bid to bring the development under control some of the officers sustained different degrees of injury.

He further said that, however, with assistance from the personnel from the Nigerian Army, 4th Brigade, and the Edo Command, Nigerian Police Force, the inmates were eventually overpowered and taken back to their cells.

He added that security had been fully beefed up at the correctional facility by all security agencies.

