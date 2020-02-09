The denial is contained in a statement by the outfit’s spokesman, Mr Emmanuel Okeh, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Abuja.

Some personnel of the paramilitary body had accused the NSCDC of pilfering with their salaries following observed shortfalls in the January salaries.

But Okeh, in the statement, stated that the deductions were made by the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

He explained that the affected employees were overpaid in December 2019 due to a “system error” hence the deductions to recover the over-payment.

He said: “The attention of the corps management has been drawn to diverse allegations of fraud and misappropriation of funds by a number of aggrieved personnel who felt shortchanged due to some deductions in their salary.

“This is coming barely one week after the payment of January salary by the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, through IPPIS.

“The corps wishes to set the records straight that the business of salary payment is that of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and not the management of the NSCDC.

“It is unfair to accuse the corps leadership of tampering with salary of personnel at a time management is making concerted effort to ensure better welfare packages for the personnel. That has consistently been his priority.

“The deductions were carried out exclusively by IPPIS to recover all funds overpaid by them to some staff in December due to system error.

“Now, IPPIS has deducted the over-payment in full and returned same to government coffers in January,” he said.

The spokesman cautioned NSCDC personnel against rumour mongering, urging them to always verify information from the right sources.

“The allegation of fraud and embezzlement of personnel salary is totally unfair, baseless and unfounded and therefore, should be disregarded.

“The deduction is not peculiar to the NSCDC and other paramilitary services. It also affected some core civil servants.

“IPPIS office is open for anyone who may require further clarification,” he said.