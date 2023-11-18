ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC deploys armed personnel to secure Nigeria’s borders

News Agency Of Nigeria

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]
The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Jamilu Indabawa, disclosed this when he received the new Katsina Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Muhammad Umar, on a courtesy call.

According to him, the deployment of the personnel was part of the existing synergy between the security agencies in the state to ensure the security and safety of the people.

Indabawa further appreciated the existing working relationship between the two agencies in the state.

He further said that the command would continue to work with the customs service in the areas of intelligence and joint operations.

Earlier, Umar advocated more synergy on joint operations, intelligence and border drills.

The comptroller also reiterated, ”NCS can not do it alone, especially with the vast geographical area of the state.

”NSCDC has a better role to play due to its grassroots presence in virtually every nook and cranny of the state.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

